Representation in Local Government

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s Metro Council made history this last election term with voters sending more women to the city’s legislative body then ever before. In fact, 22 of the council’s 40 members are women changing not just the look, but, some hope, the feel and focus of representation.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Council Member Terry Vo, who is helping to lead that change and charge, representing District 17, and carrying a message of diversity within city government.

