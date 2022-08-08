Representation Matters: Urban Outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representations matters! That's the theme for this episode of Urban Outlook. First, we look at a program that is looking to increase the number of pilots while increasing representation. Then, we tell you about an all Black symphony, and why they are a must see. Finally, you'll learn about a collaboration that is focusing on disparities on organ donation. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:08:32-04
