WTVF-NASHVILLE — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton talks with Jonathan Diggs, Curator, and Elise Kendrick, Artist, about the Frist Art Museum's first micro-exhibition, Elise Kendrick: Salon Noir. The exhibition explores and pays homage to the beauty of African American women, their unique hairstyles, and the Black salon experience. Under the direction of student curator Jonathan Diggs, Salon Noir offers an immersive experience within a common, accessible space: the elevator. For more information visit https://fristartmuseum.org/