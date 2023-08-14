Watch Now
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 10:11:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been a part of downtown Nashville for nearly 100 years and carries a major significance to our city's Black history. The Morris Building is one of the oldest in the city. A group of citizens is looking to save the Morris Memorial Building by transforming it into a museum. Joining us to tell us more is Linda Wynn, the Assistant Director for State Programs, for the Tennessee Historical Commission.

