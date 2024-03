NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Doctors at TriStar Centennial are participating in a national, clinical trial and using groundbreaking gene-editing therapy to help sickle cell patients in Tennessee.

To tell us more about the therapy is Dr. Meghann McManus, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology & Cellular Therapy Physician at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital and Alyssa Weddle, a participant in the clinical trial.

Call 615-342-7339 for more information.