NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recent Antioch High school shooting is still fresh. So are the calls by young people and grown-ups, saying something needs to change.

The Southern Movement Committee is being very vocal to try to do something.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Erica Perry, Executive Director of the Southern Movement Committee, and Jamel Campbell-Gooch, Organizing Director, to discuss their work organizing youth.

Visit oursmc.org for more information.