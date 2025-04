NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Urban League of Middle Tennessee keeps a pulse on the progress of Black Americas.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle TN to discuss the State of Black Middle Tennessee Report.

For more about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee visit ulmt.org.

Watch Urban League Live Tuesdays at 6pm on 5+ or click here.