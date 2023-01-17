NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Marcus Meneese, Founder and Executive Director of Stronger Than My Father, Inc., whose mission is to educate, inspire and transform today’s youth to fulfill their God-given purpose. For more information, visit Stronger Than My Father's website.
Stronger Than My Father
Marcus Meneese - Founder and Executive Director
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 14:05:35-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.