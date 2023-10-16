NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All eyes continue to be on the impacts from the Supreme Court's ruling, making it unlawful for universities and colleges to consider race as a factor. Many say this move walks back a long-standing process to attempt to provide balance and fairness when selecting students and having diversity reflected on college campuses.

Carol Swain, a political scientist and former Vanderbilt professor has a different take, and recently released a book about it, The Adversity of Diversity: How the Supreme Court’s Decision to Remove Race from College Admissions Criteria Will Doom Diversity Programs. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by author Carol Swain.

Click here to purchase Dr. Swain's book on Amazon.