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The Black Maternal Health Crisis

In 2025, Tennessee reported one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Black women are dying at nearly three times the rate of white women—and what’s especially troubling is, according to the CDC more than 87% of these pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Leslie Appiah, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College and Executive Director of the Center for Women’s Health Research to discuss why this disparity still exists. For more information: Meharry Medical Group 1810 Albion Street Nashville, TN 37208 Make an Appointment: Phone: (615) 327-6348
Urban Outlook: The Black Maternal Health Crisis
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2025, Tennessee reported one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Black women are dying at nearly three times the rate of white women—and what’s especially troubling is, according to the CDC more than 87% of these pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Leslie Appiah, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College and Executive Director of the Center for Women’s Health Research to discuss why this disparity still exists.

For more information:

Meharry Medical Group
1810 Albion Street
Nashville, TN 37208

Make an Appointment:
Phone: (615) 327-6348

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

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