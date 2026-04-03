The Black Maternal Health Crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2025, Tennessee reported one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Black women are dying at nearly three times the rate of white women—and what’s especially troubling is, according to the CDC more than 87% of these pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Dr. Leslie Appiah, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College and Executive Director of the Center for Women’s Health Research to discuss why this disparity still exists.

For more information:

Meharry Medical Group

1810 Albion Street

Nashville, TN 37208

Make an Appointment:

Phone: (615) 327-6348

