NewsChannel 5 +Urban Outlook

The Business of Christmas

On this episode of Urban Outlook, April Eaton talks to Debra Mars, who has turned her passion for collecting Black Santa’s into a booming business Black Santa Cause Collective and her good girlfriend, Genma Holmes , who owns an extermination business, but on the side, Genma plays Ms. Santa of Nashville, as a way to give back to the community.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:45:48-05

For More Information:
Restore the Hope Website to Order Santa's/Elves/Nutcrackers
Follow Black Santa Cause Collective on Instagram
Follow Black Santa Cause Collective on FaceBook

Click here for more information about Ms. Santa of Nashville

