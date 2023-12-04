The Business of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, April Eaton talks to Debra Mars, who has turned her passion for collecting Black Santa’s into a booming business, Black Santa Cause Collective, and her good girlfriend, Genma Holmes, who owns an extermination business, but on the side, Genma plays Ms. Santa of Nashville, as a way to give back to the community.

For More Information:

Restore the Hope Website to Order Santa's/Elves/Nutcrackers

Follow Black Santa Cause Collective on Instagram

Follow Black Santa Cause Collective on FaceBook

Click here for more information about Ms. Santa of Nashville