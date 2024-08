NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A group of young men have opened a Christian pop-up club called The Cove where people 18 and up can get their praise on in a positive and powerful way.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with some of the founders of The Cove, Jordan Diggs, Jonathan Diggs, Eric Diggs and Aaron Dews, to discuss the club and their mission.

