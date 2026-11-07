The Diabetes Challenge Facing Black Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton explores the impact diabetes continues to have on Black communities and why African Americans face significantly higher rates of diagnosis, complications and diabetes-related deaths.

Joined by Dr. Tiwalade Awosanya, board-certified endocrinologist and chair of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Meharry Medical College, the discussion examines the factors driving these disparities, the warning signs people should know, and practical steps individuals can take to improve their health and reduce their risk.

We also take a moment to honor Lorenzo Washington, the self-taught historian, community advocate and friend of Urban Outlook who dedicated his life to preserving the musical heritage and cultural legacy of Jefferson Street and North Nashville. Through his museum and storytelling, he helped ensure that future generations would understand and appreciate an important part of Nashville's Black history. His contributions and passion for preserving the community's story will not be forgotten.

Click here for more information about Meharry Medical Group Clinics.

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