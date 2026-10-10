The History They Left Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — History is more than dates and names in a textbook. It is the story of who we are, where we came from, and how we got here. But what happens when parts of that story are left out?

On this edition of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton sits down with Dr. Learotha Williams Jr., Tennessee State University history professor, Civil War and Reconstruction scholar, and the newly appointed Davidson County Historian.

Earlier this year, Dr. Williams became the first African American to hold the position, taking on the responsibility of helping preserve and share the history of Nashville and Davidson County.

Dr. Williams discusses why understanding the full story of a community matters, including the chapters that may be uncomfortable or overlooked. He explains how African American experiences have shaped Nashville's development and why preserving those stories is critical to understanding the city's past and its future.

The conversation also explores the role of a county historian, the importance of public memory, and how history can help communities navigate today's challenges. From Reconstruction to the present day, Dr. Williams shares insights into the people, events, and perspectives that have helped shape Nashville.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Dr. Williams at Lea.Williams@nashville.gov

