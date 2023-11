NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people in the Nashville area struggle to find a consistent, safe place to live. The Housing Fund offers resources and programs to help communities create affordable housing options for low and moderate income people to live.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Marshall Crawford, CEO of The Housing Fund and Alisha Haddock, Senior Vice President and Director of Community and Economic Development.

Click here for more information about The Housing Fund.