NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Census shows more than 26 percent of Nashville’s small businesses are Black-owned. And at least one organization, The Nashville Black Market, is working to support and develop those Black businesses.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, co-founders of The Nashville Black Market, to talk about the progress of the program.

