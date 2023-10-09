Watch Now
The Nashville Black Market

Javvon Jones & Carlos Partee
The U.S. Census shows more than 26 percent of Nashville’s small businesses are Black-owned. And at least one organization – the Nashville Black Market – is working to support and develop those Black businesses and entrepreneurs, providing a steady place for them to do business, sell their wares and connect with customers, especially if they don’t have a store front. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, co-founders of The Nashville Black Market, to talk about the progress of the program.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Census shows more than 26 percent of Nashville’s small businesses are Black-owned. And at least one organization, The Nashville Black Market, is working to support and develop those Black businesses.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, co-founders of The Nashville Black Market, to talk about the progress of the program.

