NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a time when the future of higher education, especially HBCUs, is being reshaped by enrollment challenges, cultural debates and shifting expectations for faith‑based institutions, one Nashville college is working to step boldly into its next century.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, we are spotlighting a Nashville institution with a legacy unlike any other. American Baptist College was founded in 1924 to educate Black ministers.

Host April Eaton is joined by ABC's newest president, Rev Dr Derrick Jackson, to share his vision, his priorities, and what the next chapter of American Baptist College means for Nashville, for HBCUs, and for the communities ABC has served for 100 years.

For more information, visit https://abcnash.edu/