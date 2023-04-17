The State of Youth Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Bishop Marcus Campbell and his wife, Lady Stacy Marie Campbell, of The Church At Mt. Carmel to talk about their recent youth panel discussion, "Why I don't talk to you."
