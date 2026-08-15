NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High achieving. Dependable. Always delivering. If those words describe you — this next conversation is specifically for you.

Because here's what nobody tells high-performing women: the very qualities that make you exceptional at everything you do can quietly drive you into the ground.

The pressure to say yes. The guilt when you don't. The belief – deep and stubborn – that rest has to be earned.

Our guest has lived that story at the highest level. She's led in healthcare, corporate boardrooms, and nonprofits for more than 30 years. She's also had a stroke from the weight of carrying it all and has turned that experience into a mission.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dawn Bell-Fears Stone, also known as The Conflict Chick.

Dawn is an executive advisor, speaker, and the author of Unburdened: Break the Cycle of Burnout, Perfectionism, and People Pleasing. She's also the founder of the Unburdened Women's Circle – a community for high-achieving women who are finally ready to rest.

For more about Dawn Stone/The Conflict Chick:

The Conflict Chick Website

CLICK HERE to follow Dawn on Facebook