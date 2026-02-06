Urban League of Middle TN Celebrates 58 Years of Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a time when economic inequality, voting rights, and community safety are at the center of national debate, one Middle Tennessee organization has consistently been doing the work for nearly six decades.

This year the Urban League of Middle Tennessee celebrates 58 years of standing up for justice, economic mobility, civil rights, and community empowerment.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, to talk about the organization’s legacy, its evolving mission, and what the next decade of empowerment looks like for Middle Tennessee.

For more information, visit https://www.ulmt.org/