Urban Outlook: Blacks In Technology

Opportunities in the technology industry, especially high tech jobs, are rapidly evolving. But with all the growth in technology, the industry continues to lack in diversity. Blacks in technology is an organization that focuses on Black tech professionals and is working to make industry more inclusive and diverse. Holly Rachel and Lena Winfree with Blacks in Technology, Nashville Chapter, join us to tell us more.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:50:02-04

