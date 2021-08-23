Urban Outlook: Blacks In Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Opportunities in the technology industry, especially high tech jobs, are rapidly evolving. But with all the growth in technology, the industry continues to lack in diversity. Blacks in technology is an organization that focuses on Black tech professionals and is working to make industry more inclusive and diverse. Our guests are Holly Rachel and Lena Winfree with Blacks in Technology, Nashville Chapter. Be sure to watch to learn more.