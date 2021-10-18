Urban Outlook: Breast Exams & Cervical Cancer Screenings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control shows a drastic drop in the number of women getting breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. On today's Urban Outlook, we are joined by Dr. Bernadette Meadors, an OB/GYN specialist, to talk about the impact this could have in women's health, particularly in women of color. Be sure to watch!

