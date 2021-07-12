Urban Outlook: COVID-19 Vaccine Deserts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —With the White House racing to make vaccines available to anyone 12 and older, there's a growing concern that people who live in underserved communities might not have access to the vaccine. On this episode, April Eaton is joined by Dr. Farmer Dixon with Meharry Medical College, to talk about vaccine deserts and some possible solutions. Be sure to watch to learn more.
