Urban Outlook: How COVID Affected Local Small Businesses?

It's probably no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll and affected many small businesses. Brynn Plummer, with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, joins us to tell us about the work they are doing to make sure our local businesses get back and running as soon as possible.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 12, 2021
