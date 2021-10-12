Urban Outlook: How Incarceration Affects Black Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black women have experienced extreme rates of arrest, conviction, and incarceration in prisons across America. Unfortunately, this is not a new issue. According to a report by the NAACP, Black Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of White Americans. On today's Urban Outlook, we talk to Khadija Babb who is the NAACP Criminal Justice Chair and Assistant District Attorney for the Juvenile Court System in Davidson county, about how this issue is affecting particularly Black women and their families. Be sure to watch!

