Urban Outlook: Imposter Syndrome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —It's called imposter syndrome, where on the outside it appears a person has it all together-highly educated, successful, but inside they feel like a failure, and Women Of Color feel this more than any other group. On today's Urban Outlook we are joined by author Caroline Randall Williams to talk about why Women Of Color experience imposter syndrome and what can they do to embrace their successes and their importance in their workplace. Be sure to watch this incredible conversation.