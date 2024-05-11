What is happening at TSU?
What is happening at Tennessee State University has people wondering and worrying about the future of the historically Black college. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Adrienne Hinds to discuss the state of Tennessee State University.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is happening at Tennessee State University has people wondering and worrying about the future of the historically Black college.
Click here to read Adrienne Hinds' guest column in The Tennessean.
Click here for more information about Adrienne Hinds and her company Policy Comms.
