When Comfort Isn’t an Option Anymore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lately, a lot of people are saying the same thing: “I just want things to feel normal again.”

But the truth is, for many of us, normal doesn’t feel possible right now. Jobs feel uncertain. conversations feel sharper. Patience feels shorter.

And it can seem like everywhere you turn, people are carrying more stress, more fear and less grace.

So instead of debating what’s broken, we’re talking about what helps people move forward when comfort stops working and staying still is no longer an option.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Reverend, Dr. William Seth Martin, pastor-elect of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church and the author of Faith Moves: Leaving Comfort for Your Calling to discuss how we move forward when comfort stops working.

Follow Pastor Seth on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/w.sethmartin/

For more about Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church, visit https://www.lpmbc.org/

