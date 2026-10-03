Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Urban Outlook

Actions

Why Sen. Charlane Oliver Took a Stand

Sen. Oliver Defends Capitol Protest Over Tennessee Redistricting
On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Senator Charlane Oliver to discuss why she protested during Tennessee's special legislative session that redrew congressional maps.
Urban Outlook: Why Sen. Charlane Oliver Took a Stand
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She stood on her legislative desk with a banner reading "No Jim Crow 2.0 – Stop the Tennessee Steal.'"

Her microphone was cut.

Her vote was blocked.

And when her protest was over, she was punished for taking a stand, trying to protect the rights of voters.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Tennessee District 19 Senator Charlane Oliver (D) to discuss why she protested during Tennessee's special legislative session that redrew congressional maps.

For more information, visit Senator Oliver's website: https://www.oliverfortnsenate.com/

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!