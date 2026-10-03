Why Sen. Charlane Oliver Took a Stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She stood on her legislative desk with a banner reading "No Jim Crow 2.0 – Stop the Tennessee Steal.'"

Her microphone was cut.

Her vote was blocked.

And when her protest was over, she was punished for taking a stand, trying to protect the rights of voters.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Tennessee District 19 Senator Charlane Oliver (D) to discuss why she protested during Tennessee's special legislative session that redrew congressional maps.

For more information, visit Senator Oliver's website: https://www.oliverfortnsenate.com/