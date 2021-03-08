Menu

Watch
NewsChannel5 +Welcome Home with Rachel Schramm

Actions

Welcome Home with Rachel Schramm: Myths of Buying a home at an auction

items.[0].videoTitle
As a real estate agent, Rachel always want to provide her sellers with ALL possible options for a successful sale. One of those options is a real estate auction…but myths and misconceptions abound about selling at auction. She recently caught up with THE auctioneer himself, Jay Cash, at a recent auction we worked together on to tackle some of your toughest questions about auctions.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:50:58-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —As a real estate agent, Rachel always want to provide her sellers with ALL possible options for a successful sale. One of those options is a real estate auction…abut myths and misconceptions abound about selling at auction. She recently caught up with THE auctioneer himself, Jay Cash, at a recent auction we worked together on to tackle some of your toughest questions about auctions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast