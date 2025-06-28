What is new with the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President and CEO of the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce Delfine Fox and Board Chair Victor Berrios join host Cristina Oakeley talk about the mission of the chamber to help Latino businesses thrive in Tennessee for over 25 years with programs like Avanzando 2.0. Omar Martinez, owner of Taco Express Mexican Grill and Graduate of Avanzando 2.0 program joins the show to talk about his experience with the chamber's American business classes.