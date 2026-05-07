What is Progressive Christianity?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traditional churches are losing members as they shift toward more conservative values- Anti LGTBTQ, Anti-Immigrant, Anti-Muslim, Andi-Women's Rights and Anti-Science. Evangelical churches are merging theological and political values. Roman Catholic Churches used to have a collection of people with different viewpoints but is now shifting red. Martin Thielen, author and founder of DoubtersParish.com says only 2% of new priests last year identified as progressive while 84% identified as conservative. Thielen says, " I talk to pastors all the time and I have Evangelical pastors that have told me just quoting the words of Jesus to "welcome the stranger" and "feed the hungry", they get in trouble. Some of them get fired for that because we've become so politicize and polarized."

As people leave conservative churches, many become "Nones", meaning having no affiliation with churches they grew up in. But 1/3 of them want a faith community, although finding a Progressive Church may be difficult depending upon where you live.

Author and Former Pastor Martin Thielen created DoubtersParish.com to help thinking people navigate faith in the 21st Century with articles and resources.

Link for Doubter's Parish

