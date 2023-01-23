Where to watch: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In December 2020, Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work along Interstate 440. Kaufman worked as a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

Now, Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are facing life in prison if they are found guilty of her death. Jury selection in the case began Monday.

Every day we will bring you the latest and most up-to-date information on the case through our gavel-to-gavel coverage.

Coverage will begin each day throughout the trial at 8 a.m. on NewsChannel 5+ and will be on all of our streaming apps and Facebook.

How to watch NewsChannel 5 on your connected or smart TV

Cable Channels:

