Police respond to reports of a shooting at an Ohio Walmart

Police in Beavercreek, Ohio, responded to a shooting incident at a city Walmart Monday.

In a post on X, the Beavercreek Police Department said they were on the scene of a shooting at the store on Monday night.

Police say the building has been secured, and that there is no remaining active threat.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police said they were investigating the incident and would then release more information.

A message sent to the nearby Wright State University cautioned recipients to stay away from the area.

Beavercreek is a city of a little less than 50,000 people about 7 miles east of Dayton, Ohio.

In August of 2014, the same store was the site of the police killing of John Crawford III, who was holding a BB gun he had picked up in the store when he was shot. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Dayton.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates as they become available.

