Police seek help identifying suspects in Morgan State shooting

Ballistic evidence and federal partners helped Baltimore police determine that two shooters were involved in an attack during Morgan State University's homecoming last week.

The shooting left five people wounded.

Now, the Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four people captured in photos and video walking near the scene of the shooting that night.

A $9,000 reward will be offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest, said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley in a news conference.

The victims, ranging in age from 18 to 22, are all students of the university. The students, four men and one woman, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday morning, four of the five victims have been released from the hospital.

“We’ve received more than a dozen tips that have assisted our detectives in this investigation, Worley said.

The department is reviewing “a huge amount of video” and speaking to witnesses, he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke out during the news conference.

“We will not let the cowardly, reckless, dark action of a few overtake the bright light of Black excellence that Morgan State University has been, is, and will continue to be for Baltimore and the world—we won’t allow that to happen,” said the mayor.

The shooting, which happened Tuesday evening, marked the first time in the school’s history that activities around homecoming were either canceled or postponed until the perpetrators were brought to justice, Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said in a statement.

Police first received a call about the incident at 9:27 p.m., and by 9:30 p.m., an alert had been issued. A shelter in place order was in place until about midnight.

An investigation remains ongoing.

SEE MORE: Baltimore police report 5 shot at Morgan State University

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com