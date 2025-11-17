A growing number of six-figure earners say the American Dream feels out of reach

It appears even some of America’s higher earners are feeling the economic squeeze.

According to the Income Paradox Survey conducted by The Harris Poll, nearly 1 in 3 people earning at least $100,000 a year say they are financially “stretched,” “struggling,” or “drowning.” Among those earning $200,000 or more — roughly the top 10% of U.S. earners — nearly the same share reported financial distress.

The poll found that 64% of six-figure earners say that level of income now amounts to “survival mode,” not wealth. More than half say the American Dream no longer feels attainable, and many report persistent financial anxiety. High earners cited groceries, housing costs and medical bills as the top expenses draining their incomes.

Despite salaries once viewed as comfortable, most respondents said they would need double their current income to finally feel financially secure.

The findings mirror broader trends economists have been tracking. A recent analysis by the Bank of America Institute found that 1 in 4 U.S. households is living paycheck to paycheck.

Still, the study noted that paycheck-to-paycheck living remains more common among lower-income households.