At the White House, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte calls for the focused defense of Ukraine

President Donald Trump hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Friday, where they discussed recent developments in the Middle East and new sanctions against Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Rutte said he thanked President Trump on behalf of NATO for "everything you’re doing" as a ceasefire deal in Gaza came into effect.

That plan called for an immediate end to the war, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an "agreed upon line," and the demilitarization of Gaza — which includes Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Rutte highlighted the need to bolster defenses for Ukraine against aerial attacks from Russian missiles and bombs.

"We need to make sure that the air defense systems are in place, and we need the U.S. systems to do that, and the Europeans are paying for that," he said.

The Trump administration said Wednesday it is imposing additional sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies and is calling on Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration issues new sanctions on Russian oil companies, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

Scripps News later asked Rutte if he shares President Trump's view that Putin wants peace in Ukraine, and whether NATO would take any additional steps toward ending the war.

Economic sanctions are biting Russia, Rutte said, as is the pressure against the ghost fleet that Russia uses to attempt to circumvent embargoes on its exports.

"All of this is having an impact," Rutte said. "So I'm absolutely convinced that with sustained pressure, we will be able to get Putin to the table to agree with a cease fire, and then other talks coming after that."

"Europe is stepping up also in other domains, including when it comes to buying weapons from the U.S. to be delivered into Ukraine," Rutte told reporters. "And today, we particularly focus on 'How can we end the war? What can I do? What can NATO do to support President Trump's vision of ending this war, ending the killing in Ukraine, including what he can do to make sure that Putin accepts the President's view that the two parties should stop where they are?'"