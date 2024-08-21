Harris-Walz campaign relishes in excitement at Democratic National Convention

There is no shortage of excitement inside Chicago's United Center at the Democratic National Convention.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, could hardly contain themselves during the ceremonial roll call, which featured high-profile politicians and celebrities Lil John and Spike Lee.

Kevin Munoz, senior spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said the energy at the convention is the same as out on the campaign trail.

"This is a coalition that is excited and is mobilized and is ready to win this race," he said. "We're having fun and that is the enthusiasm that you just can't make up."

This convention looks a lot different than was expected at the beginning of the summer when President Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee. His decision to drop out shook things up — from poll numbers to the excitement on the ground.

President Biden was greeted with chants of "Thank you, Joe" on the first night of the convention.

Munoz echoed those sentiments on Tuesday.

"He is the guy that saved democracy again by making sure that Kamala Harris is in a position to win this November," Munoz said.