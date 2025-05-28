Mother worries deporting 4-year-old with medical needs puts her life at risk

A mother says her 4-year-old daughter’s life is at risk if their family is forced to return to Mexico.

The family was granted temporary humanitarian parole to enter the United States in 2023, which was expected to last through July 2025.

But in April, the family received a letter from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stating they were no longer permitted to remain in the country and must return to Mexico immediately.

The child, Sophia, has a serious condition known as short bowel syndrome and has been receiving specialized treatment at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

According to her mother and attorneys, returning to Mexico would mean losing access to that care and likely result in hospitalization.

“If deported and removed from accessing her specialized medical care, Sophia's doctors have been clear that she will die within days,” said Gina Amato Lough, directing attorney at Public Counsel. “Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency.”

Sophia’s mother is pleading with the government to allow them to remain in the U.S. long enough for her daughter to recover — something doctors believe is possible with continued treatment.

Scripps News reached out to ICE to ask why the family's humanitarian parole is being revoked but has not received a response.

The Trump administration has said it is reviewing humanitarian parole policies as part of a broader crackdown on immigration. An executive order signed earlier this year states that decisions on such cases will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The family’s attorneys say they are concerned the revocation may have been issued in error.

