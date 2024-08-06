Kamala Harris picks Gov. Tim Walz as vice presidential running mate

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Scripps News confirmed.

After President Joe Biden backed out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris, Walz backed her bid.

"I’ve known Vice President Kamala Harris for years and I’ve seen her strengthen national security, protect reproductive rights, and pass historic legislation. As a prosecutor running against a convicted felon, no one is better qualified to unite our party and take on Donald Trump," Walz said on X. "I’m proud to give Kamala my full support and commit to doing everything in my power to make sure she gets elected in November."

Walz, 60, is a retired educator and served for 24 years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and would go on to win five reelection bids before being elected as Minnesota's governor in 2018.

The new Democratic ticket is poised to go up against former President Donald Trump and his VP pick JD Vance, who earned their party's nomination during the Republican National Convention.

