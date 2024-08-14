Only Democrat to debate JD Vance shares his perspective on Trump's running mate

Former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has a unique perspective when it comes to the upcoming November presidential election.

He went toe-to-toe with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in a fight for a Senate seat back in 2022. He also served in Congress alongside then-Minnesota Rep. Tim Walz, who was recently picked to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Ryan joined Scripps News to share his predictions for the upcoming election, and also spoke on what he thinks about Vance's aspirations under Trump.

"I think the spotlight on him now is revealing who he really is," Ryan said of Vance. "And I think it's the same kind of thing. Him and Trump are very, very similar. It's all negative. It's all attack. It's all personal attacks on people. And what the problem is, they've lost the room. I think in '16, even some in '20, that had some appeal. But I think now people are so exhausted. There's an exhausted majority in the country that that's not going to appeal to anymore."

You can watch Scripps News' full interview with former Congressman Tim Ryan in the video player above.