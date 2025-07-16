Division within Trump's support base as Jeffrey Epstein case lingers

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters continue to urge that the Justice Department release records in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. President Trump claimed Tuesday that there are credibility issues with the unreleased documents.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called for "transparency" involving the files.

“I’m for transparency,” Johnson said on the "Benny Show." “We’re intellectually consistent in this. Look, [former President Ronald] Reagan used to tell us, we should trust the American people, and I believe in that principle, and I know President Trump does as well. I trust him. I mean, he put together a team of his choosing, and they’re doing a great job. It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.”

Johnson added that "we need to put it out there."

Last week, the Justice Department and the FBI walked back the notion that there's an Epstein client list of elites who participated in the New York financier's trafficking of underage girls.

President Trump hinted that some of the Justice Department information might not be accurate.

"We went through years of the Mueller witch hunt and all of the different things, the Steele dossier, which was all fake," he said on Tuesday. "All that information was fake, but I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring. And I don't understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that (going)."

President Trump continued to rail against those calling for the release of documents in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull——,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," he wrote.

However, it is some of President Trump's closest allies who have tried to push for the release of more documents.

In 2023, Dan Bongino, now the FBI's deputy director, told listeners on his podcast not to let this story go. Kash Patel, now the director of the FBI has talked about it on various media platforms for years. Bondi went on Fox News in early February and was asked about the Epstein list. She said she was reviewing it and hinted that there were thousands of videos that would be available in the spring.