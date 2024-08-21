Trump campaigns behind bulletproof glass in first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

New security measures were in place at former President Donald Trump's first outdoor rally since he was shot in an assassination attempt.

Trump spoke to supporters in Asheboro, North Carolina, from behind bulletproof glass. The Associated Press Reports that snipers were also stationed on roofs of nearby buildings while storage containers were stacked around the perimeter to block sight lines.

There was a moment during the rally when members of the Secret Service surrounded the former president. He stepped down from the stage to check on a rally attendee who momentarily appeared in distress. He walked back up to the platform after the person appeared to confirm they were OK.

The Trump campaign said the event would focus on national security, but the former president also addressed the Obamas, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

"Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night ... He was taking shots at your president, and so was Michelle," Trump said. "They always say, 'Please stick to policy, don't get personal.' Yet they're getting personal all night long, these people. Do I still have to stick to policy?"

RELATED STORY | 'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris

While discussing policy, Trump hit on familiar themes, including his conversations with members of NATO while he was president. Trump stated he told members the U.S. would not protect them from a Russian attack if they were not paying their share.

The former president also said he would use his business background to prevent wars from breaking out in the country.

He said he would tell world leaders threatening war, "You go to war with another country that's friendly to us or even not friendly to us, you're not gonna do business in the U.S. and we're gonna charge you 100% tariffs.'"