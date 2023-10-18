President Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as hospital bombing shortens trip

President Joe Biden has arrived in Tel Aviv to hold meetings with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders less than two weeks after Hamas launched its attack in Israel.

President Biden's trip to the Middle East will be shorter than originally planned following a bombing at a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian authorities say over 500 people were killed and blamed Israeli air strikes. The Israel Defense Forces says it was a misfired Hamas rocket that landed on the hospital.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, but there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot — we’ve got to overcome a lot of things," President Biden said from Tel Aviv, according to a White House pool report.

Prior to Tuesday's hospital bombing, President Biden was slated to follow his trip to Israel with a visit to Jordan to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," the White House said in a statement late Tuesday.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he understood why some leaders wanted to cancel the meeting following the hospital bombing.

"Of course, he would always prefer face-to-face diplomacy," Kirby told reporters en route to Tel Aviv. "That’s the president’s stock-in-trade. But he also understands, in the wake of this explosion at the hospital, that it's not the appropriate thing to do for — certainly for the leaders that are there."

Following the meeting with Israeli government leaders, President Biden is expected to meet with families who either had a relative killed by Hamas or have a loved one who is unaccounted for.

President Biden's visit comes after 1,400 people in Israel were killed by Hamas militants, including 30 Americans. Prior to Tuesday's hospital bombing, Gazan officials said 2,800 have died, and over 10,000 have been wounded by Israeli air missiles.

The U.S. has promised to back the Israel Defense Forces. The U.S. has two carrier strike groups, the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, en route. There are also 2,000 U.S. troops stationed in Europe on standby to assist in non-combat roles.

The U.S. considers Israel its strongest Middle East ally, but has expressed concerns that a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip could cause a humanitarian crisis.

"We all believe strongly that the humanitarian assistance needs to flow as soon as possible," Kirby told reporters en route to Tel Aviv. "I mean, there are people in real need in Gaza. And we want to make sure that they get the food, water, medicine, electrical power that they desperately need. Because, I mean, it is a desperate need."

