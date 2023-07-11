The best Prime Day kitchen deals 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Prime Day 2023 is officially here! Now through July 12, you’ll find deals in nearly every department on Amazon, including must-haves for your kitchen.

Amazon’s kitchen department has pretty much everything you need to cook up your favorite meals —from pots and pans to stand mixers for baking, coffee makers, air fryers and more. You’ll find savings from top brands like KitchenAid, Instant Pot and Ninja, all with massive savings on their most popular products.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you can sign up right now and start shopping right away. Your first 30 days are free, so you can cancel the membership with no charge as long as it’s within 30 days. If you choose to keep the membership, it will be $14.99 per month ($139 per year).

You’ll also find some sales at competitors like Walmart, Wayfair and Best Buy, many of which are offering deals either equal to or better than those from Amazon. Take a look at just some of the kitchen deals you’ll find on Amazon and from other retailers now through the end of Prime Day on July 12.

You can never have too many kitchen storage containers and now you can save $29 on this 24-piece set of JoyJolt JoyFul Borosilicate Glass Containers with Lids.

Priced at $35.95, the set includes 12 containers in various sizes and matching lids. The containers are dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also put them in the fridge or freezer.

Buy JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids from Amazon for $35.95 (was $64.95).

You can save $70 on the Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker during Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” sale, which ends July 12.

The coffee maker brews 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee, tea, hot chocolate and even iced beverages and has a “strong brew” feature that ups the intensity of your coffee.

Buy Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Best Buy for $79.99 (was $149.99).

You’ll save $200 on the Vitamix 6500 Blender at Walmart, priced at $399.95 now through July 13. The deal applies to all Walmart customers, not just Walmart+ members.

The blender has three pre-programmed settings (smoothie, hot soup and frozen dessert), plus multiple speeds and comes with a 64-ounce container for making large batches.

Buy Vitamix 6500 Blender from Walmart for $399.95 (was $599.95).

The brand’s best-selling Instant Pot, you can save $15.61 on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, now priced at $84.38.

The Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer.

Buy Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $84.38 (was $99.99).

The No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s Semi-Automatic Espresso Machines category, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is on sale for $549.95, $200 off the regular price of $749.95.

The machine has a grinder that creates freshly ground coffee right when you need it, plus temperature control to make sure your cup of coffee is the perfect temperature.

Buy Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine from Amazon for $549.95 (was $749.95).

You can save 20% on this Sensarte Nonstick Griddle Grill Pan, now priced at $31.99.

The pan is reversible, so the flat side can be used as a flat griddle for making things like pancakes, while the ribbed grill side can be used for dinner items like steak.

Buy SENSARTE Nonstick Griddle Grill Pan from Amazon for $31.99 (was $39.99).

If you’re looking for an air fryer, you can save $50 on this Comfee’ Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo, now priced at $99.99.

Not only does the Comfee work as an air fryer and toaster oven, but you can also use it for air broiling and air roasting, plus can make toast, use it as a rotisserie for chicken and bake treats.

Buy Comfee’ Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo from Amazon for $99.99 (was $149.99).

You’ll save $83.01 on this Whynter Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker, now priced at $166.99.

The ice cream maker creates everything from ice cream to frozen yogurt and sorbet, has a removable bowl and includes an LCD timer that shuts off to prevent damage.

Buy Whynter Upright Automatic Ice Cream Maker from Amazon for $166.99 (was $250).

While it’s still a pricey item, you can save $70 on the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, now priced at $389.95.

The 7.25 Dutch oven comes in a variety of colors and is made with enameled cast iron for heat distribution and retention. The Dutch oven is ready to use with no seasoning required.

Buy Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven from Amazon for $389.95 (was $459.95).

You’ll save $40.03 on this Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, priced at $24.97, a savings of 62% from the regular price of $65.

The set includes six different-sized knives with covers, all made of stainless steel with a ceramic coating.

Buy Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set from Amazon for $24.97 (was $65).

You can save $70 on the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, now priced at $89.99.

With three preset carbonation levels, you can create your own sparkling water right at home with the press of just one button.

Buy SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker from Amazon for $89.99 (was $159.99).

You’ll save $100 on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker, now priced at $349.

The ice maker creates what GE describes as “chewable, crunchable, crave-able nugget ice”. The ice maker holds up to 3 pounds of ice at a time, so you’ll have plenty for a party and a water tank that holds half a gallon so you don’t have to refill it very often.

Buy GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker from Amazon for $349 (was $449)

You can save $20 on this 4-piece set of Induction Pots and Pans, now priced at $55.98.

The set includes a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch saute pan and a 3 QT saucepan with a lid.

Buy Induction Pots and Pans from Amazon for $55.98 (was $79.98).

You can save $72 on the Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender at Walmart, now priced at $27.99 through July 13. The deal applies to all Walmart customers, even if you do not have a Walmart+ membership.

The immersion blender offers five functions, including mixing, chopping, egg-beating, puree, smoothie and even making baby food. It also has 12 adjustable speed settings.

Buy Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender from Walmart for $27.99 (was $99.99).

You’ll save $181 on this Cuisinart Pro Custom 11-Cup Food Processor from Wayfair, now priced at $149.

The food processor has slicing discs, a shredding disc, a chopping and mixing blade, and holds up to 11 cups of fruits and vegetables.

Buy Cuisinart Pro Custom 11-Cup Food Processor from Wayfair for $149 (was $330).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.