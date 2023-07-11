The best Prime Day lawn and garden deals 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived! From now through July 12, Amazon has slashed product prices in every department, including lawn and garden supplies.

Amazon’s lawn and garden department has a wide range of products to keep your lawn healthy, your garden growing and your outside living area a personal oasis of relaxation. A quick site search will lead you to deals on fire pits, garden tools, lawnmowers, patio furniture, exterior lighting, insect repellents and more.

Don’t forget that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day sales. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today and start shopping immediately. New Amazon Prime members get the first 30 days free. After that, there is a $139 per-year or $14.99 per-month fee to continue the membership.

Here are just a few of the amazing deals you’ll find for lawn and garden products during Amazon Prime Day.

More Prime Day deals:

Unleash the power of water with this power wand hose attachment.

The two nozzles included provide a variety of spray features. From a gentle shower to water the garden to a high-pressure stream to wash decks, cars or pavement, this nozzle will do it all.

Originally priced at $25.99, you’ll save $10 (38%) with the Amazon Prime Day price of $15.99

Buy this High-Pressure Power Washer Spray Nozzle, 18 in., Blue from Amazon for $15.99 (was $25.99).

If you have a problem with deer or rabbits stopping by your garden and enjoying your plants, you need a safe repellent to keep them away and your harvest safe.

This 128-ounce bottle of animal repellent is pre-mixed and ready to be sprayed onto vegetation. It keeps unwanted animals away but is harmless to people, dogs and cats.

Originally priced at $37.62, you’ll save $17.64 (47%) with the Amazon Prime Day price of $19.98.

Buy 128-oz Liquid Fence Animal Repellent from Amazon for $19.98 (was $37.62).

This giant seed collection adds stunning ground cover to your landscape or garden.

The blue shade of these perennials will catch the eye of bees and butterflies to add extra beauty to your property.

The Amazon Prime Day price of $9.59 will save you 20% off the regular retail price of $11.99

Buy 10,000 Blue Wild Creeping Thyme Seeds from Amazon for $9.59 (was $11.99).

Get the kids excited to play outside in a sandbox that is more than a piece of plastic.

This cedar sandbox has an easy-to-assemble slot system that only requires a single Phillips head screwdriver. It holds 800 pounds of sand and has built-in seats for anyone wanting a little extra comfort.

A cover is also included to keep unwanted critters out of the box.

Amazon has marked this sandbox down 50% for Prime Day. At under $90, this deal is a steal!

Get this Octagon Wooden Cedar Sandbox with Seat Boards for $84.99 (was $169.99)

Entertain your family and friends with this full conversation set, perfect for decks and patios.

The sectional comes in three pieces to customize seating arrangements. An included table can be the centerpiece of the party as it holds refreshments. Cushions are included to complete the set.

During Amazon Prime Days, you’ll save $72.15 on this patio furniture set.

Get the Devoko Patio Furniture 6-Piece Set for $379 (was $452.14)

These solar outdoor lights will add a distinct glow to your garden or walkway.

While they are efficient and affordable LED lights, the effect looks like a flickering flame. The batteries last up to 8 hours in the summer and 4 hours in the winter, making them a perfect year-round home decorative item.

In addition to the 20% discount on Amazon Prime Day, check the $4 coupon box for additional savings!

Get these Solar Outdoor Lights with Flickering Flame from Amazon for $27.99 (was $34.99)

Get all the coziness of an outdoor fire with none of the mess with the Solo Smokeless Fire Pit.

The modern design helps minimize unhealthy air smoke and boost your bonfire flames. And the included removable ash pan makes clean-up easier and less messy.

During its Prime Day event, Amazon slashed this fire pit’s price by $95 (28%) to help customers enjoy a bonfire in their backyard.

Get the Solo Stove 2.0 with Stand from Amazon for $249 (was $344.99).

An electric, cordless lawn mower has all the convenience of a gas mower, with less noise and pollution.

The two batteries included with the mower provide up to 70 minutes of cutting time. Both are installed simultaneously so the mower can continuously run even when one runs out.

Marked down 30% for Amazon Prime Day, you can buy this mower for only $370.99

Get the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower from Amazon for $370 (was $529.99)

If you’ve ever wanted to start bird watching, this is the high-tech way!

This state-of-the-art bird feeder can give you a close-up view of our feathered friends with a powerful camera that captures pictures and video. When you download the app to your smartphone, you’ll get real-time notifications that your feeder has visitors.

Marked down 25% for Amazon Prime Day, this Smart Bird Feeder would make a nice gift for friends and family!

Get the NETVUE Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder with Camera from Amazon for $149.99 (was $199.99)

Replace that weed trimmer and leaf blower before the end of the summer to get a head start on fall yard clean-up.

Both items in this kit are cordless and rechargeable for easy use and portability around the yard. They also come with a power display showing each tool’s charge, so you don’t run out of power unexpectedly.

Marked down to $97.30 (39%), this Amazon Prime Day deal on this well-respected BLACK+DECKER set is a great value.

Get the BLACK+DECKER 40-V Cordless Weed Trimmer and Blower Kit for $97.30 (was $159).

This garden tool kit provides everything you need to create and maintain your plants and flowers.

The kit includes a small and large trowel, hand rake, pruning shears, cultivator and a convenient tote bag for storage and transport.

Each tool is made with stainless steel for durability and rust resistance.

Save 33% on this garden tool set during Amazon Prime Day.

Get the CHRYZTAL Stainless Steel Gardening Tool Set from Amazon for $26.98 (was $39.98)

Enjoy a cookout on the go with this Char-Broil portable gas grill.

Forget about building a campfire and bring this easy-to-setup grill that will allow you to cook over an open flame with less work and mess.

The grill only weighs ten pounds and runs on a 16-ounce propane tank.

You’ll get a 40% discount on this portable gas grill on Tuesday and Wednesday only as an Amazon Prime member.

Get the Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $29.98 (was $49.99).

Other Deals We Found

You can also check out other deals from other retailers trying to keep up with Amazon Prime Day — like Wayfair and Home Depot. Here are a couple we found in our research.

A griller needs good tools to keep the fires burning and food coming.

This 5-piece set has every tool an aspiring grillmaster needs to make the perfect burgers, chicken or kebobs. They are made from stainless steel and come with a handy carrying case.

Wayfair has this set marked down 40% during its 72-Hour Blowout Sale.

Get this BBQ Grilling Tool Set for $17.99 (was $30)

Stay cool in your backyard or deck with this arched pergola from Wayfair.

Measuring 9.5 feet by 11 feet, this steel pergola has an adjustable shade to move it where you need it as the sun travels across the sky.

Save 33% off the normal retail price of $460 during Wayfair’s big sale event.

Get the SunJoy Meadow Pergola for $460 (was $686).

Home Depot also has a major sales event this week; you can save 60% on this outdoor furniture set.

It includes two dining chairs and a table for a cozy meal for two on your deck or patio. Designed with steel and rope, this furniture set is tough enough to endure the elements but still looks modern and elegant.

This set usually sells for $599. Home Depot has it marked down $360 (60%) during this week’s sale.

Get the Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set from Home Depot for $239 (was $599).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.