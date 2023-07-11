This Philips electric toothbrush is on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Most dentists will tell you that an electronic toothbrush is better than a regular one at removing plaque. If you haven’t gotten around to buying an electric one yet, Prime Day sales are a good time to do it: The rechargeable Philips One by Sonicare is 38% off today.

Not only will its vibrating power give your teeth a better cleaning, but it has a 30-day battery life and a helpful two-minute timer to let you know when you’ve reached the optimal brushing time.

You get two extra brush heads (you need to change them every three months). And it comes with a handy travel case, so you can just slip it into your toiletry bag.

Buy the PHILIPS One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush at Amazon for $27.95 (was $44.99).

While we’re talking teeth, Prime Day has several deals on dental hygiene products. Here are a few others:

This Smart Toothbrush claims to remove 400% more plaque than a regular toothbrush. It displays a red light when you’re brushing too hard and a green light when your pressure is just right. It comes in three settings: Daily Mode, Sensitive and Whiten. And while it can be a little pricey, today it’s on sale for 30% off.

Buy the Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush at Amazon for $69.99 (was $99.99).

You may be considering a water flosser if you want a more powerful and effective way to floss your teeth — and right now you can pick it up for half price. The Bitvae flosser has three modes of pressure, so you can adjust the intensity. It also comes with six nozzles (including one that works as a tongue scraper). And it’s waterproof, so you can use it in the shower!

Buy the Cordless Bitvae Water Flosser at Amazon for $22.99 (was $45.99).

There are a lot of teeth whitening products in the market, and it can be hard to know which ones really work. However, this particular whitening kit has 26,573 five-star reviews with satisfied customers raving about how effective and easy it is to use. It features a 10-minute timer to let you know when you’re done with your session, and promises you’ll see results in as few as three. Snag it now for just $24.99 at 17% off.

Buy the VieBeauti Teeth Whitening System at Amazon for $24.99 (was $29.99).

