Radnor Lake trail reopens early after flood damage repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular trail at Radnor Lake State Park has reopened ahead of schedule following repairs to damage that dated back to the 2010 floods.

Otter Creek Road, a paved trail that winds along the lake’s edge, fully reopened to visitors Friday morning.

The state-funded project stabilized portions of the trail that were damaged by landslides during the historic flooding 15 years ago. Officials said recent heavy downpours underscored the urgency of completing the work.

Crews also improved accessibility by installing a new wooden guardrail along the lakeside, making the trail safer and more accommodating for wheelchair users.

