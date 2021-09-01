Rutherford County Schools to close Friday due to staffing issues

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools will close on Friday ahead of the Labor Day weekend due to ongoing staffing issues.

The district said in a message to parents that staffing in the cafeterias and several bus routes have been affected the most. There are currently 14 bus drivers who are out due to COVID-19, which covers 38 bus routes and impacts 4,850 students. Ten of these drivers are scheduled to return to work by Tuesday. In the cafeterias, there are 55 employees out, but by Tuesday, 46 of these employees are scheduled to return.

Rutherford County Schools will be using a stockpile day to cover the closure.

Three schools within the district announced partial closures over the last week.

A handful of districts in the area have announced closures due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

New cases among school-aged children have hit an all-time high in Tennessee during the month of August.