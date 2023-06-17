Roger Payne's last interview: How he changed whale research forever

Roger Payne was a pioneering scientist, whose recording of the "Songs of the Humpback Whale" helped bring an end to the bloody global whaling trade. He died this week at 88 years old.

Payne discovered whales could sing, and his 1970 multi-platinum album became the most popular nature recording in history.

Scripps News interviewed the American biologist for our documentary, "In Real Life: Voices of Nature," unknowingly recording his last ever interview. He talks to Sam Eaton about his album, his research and his life.

